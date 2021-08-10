Vine to Wine

You'll explore the geography, history and process of growing grapes, harvesting and processing wine in Northeast Wisconsin! We'll start the day off wit ha cooking class from Chef Susan Beno, and then enjoy a fantastic lunch at Woodfire Lodge. After that we're off to explore Trout Springs Winery, where grape growing began in Northeast Wisconsin. You'll hear their story and taste their great wines. Then it's off to Ledgeview Winery for some more wonderful wines to try. Our day caps off with a visit to Solu Winery before heading for home. Departing the Senior Center at 9am, arrive at 8:30am and we will return around 6pm. Registration closes August 12th at 4pm.