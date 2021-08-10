Cancel
Texarkana, TX

Nostalgic Downtown Diner Closes Its Doors

By Mario Garcia
Eagle 106.3
 4 days ago
I always hate to hear when a Texarkana restaurant closes its doors but over the weekend I learned that B&J's Downtown Diner and Creamery has closed. With the revitalization of the downtown area, I was really hoping that this restaurant would have made it. Unfortunately, it fell upon hard times financially during the COVID pandemic in 2020, then with the recent snowstorm this year and the reconstruction and road work in front of the Post Office it was just too much to recover from. The business owners opened in 2020 and we're excited to achieve a lifelong dream of opening a family-owned business that would serve the community with great food in the former Joe's Pizza location.

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

