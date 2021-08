Flare and bootcut jeans are a key denim trend at the moment. As we highlighted over the last few seasons, the fashion crowd has been swapping some of their standard cuts for this forward silhouette. Like other denim styles, flares are extremely versatile and can be teamed with a variety of items. On the footwear front, you really could slip into any style with flared jeans. That said, there are a few simple shoe styles that work particularly well. Naturally, we’re here to highlight said shoes for you below.