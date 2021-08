I am doing something different on this edition The Jaunt – I am playing the very last track from over 30 albums and eps. One of my favorite things to do is listen to an album from start to finish, but often times, the very last track gets over looked. Today, we celebrate the last track! Stay tuned (for the final song) from artists like Samia, Death Valley Girls, Monica LaPlante, Anthonie Tonnon, and more!