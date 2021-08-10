Cancel
Don't Cry For Andrew Cuomo

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year-plus-long saga is finally over. Andrew Cuomo resigned onTuesday, ending a 10-year run as New York’s governor. Cuomo’s resignation is no surprise. He was completely out of options, backed into a corner of his own creation. Cuomo enjoyed liberal media darling status during the COVID-19 pandemic even as he handled it terribly. He ignored the virus’ spread in New York prisons and his office fudged nursing home death numbers. But that didn’t stop him from winning an Emmy for his televised press conferences. Media types fancied him as a Democratic foil for Donald Trump, a supposed exemplar of competence contrast against the president’s bumbling idiocy. Some even speculated he might replace Joe Biden atop the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket. Many had him pegged for a potential White House run in 2024.

PoliticsRadar Online.com

CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ex-gov George Pataki reflects on Cuomo: Beware a comeback

There’s nothing to stop Andrew Cuomo from making a comeback, warned former New York Gov. George Pataki. “It’s certainly possible he runs again,” Pataki, 76, told The Post by phone from his home in Garrison, New York. “I hope he has the good sense not to do it, but Anthony Weiner came back and ran for mayor.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Herald

Hunter Biden, Andrew Cuomo, Prince Andrew and CNN all trending scandals

Hunter Biden’s latest lost laptop escapade — this time with a naked twist — is trending up as his dad’s approval rating is heading in the opposite direction. Google trends had the president’s son atop its trending section Thursday after news broke he may have lost another laptop that the Daily Mail claims includes “embarrassing pictures” of him and an unidentified woman naked in a hotel room.

