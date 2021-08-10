Nebraska, Minnesota latest to declare fuel related emergencies

Add Minnesota and Nebraska to the growing list of states that have declared emergencies because of disruptions in their fuel supply chain in recent days. Prior to the orders in Minnesota and Nebraska, neighboring states including South Dakota, Iowa and Wyoming, all issued similar fuel declarations that are all still in effect. Within the region, North Dakota suspended hours of service because of drought conditions, while wildfires led to a recent drivers’ hours emergency in Montana. The West Coast has also been hit hard with wildfires and more creating fuel issues in that region.