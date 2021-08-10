Cancel
Tribute Tuesday Rescheduled Due To Possible Severe Weather

waukesha-wi.gov
 4 days ago

The Tribute Tuesday Concert and 125th Anniversary celebration are cancelled for tonight, Tuesday, August 10 due to forecasted severe storms and high winds. The event is rescheduled for Tuesday, August 31st. We hope you will join us on the 31st. You can view all the upcoming 125th events on our...

#Severe Weather
