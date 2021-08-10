Cancel
Metal Mining

Sabina hits 5.42 g/t gold over 28 metres in Nunavut

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB-TSX) on Tuesday released initial results from the company’s spring drilling program completed at the Hook target, which has been identified as a key link along a mineralized trend hosting the Goose Main and Nuvuyak deposits on its 100%-owned Back River gold project in Nunavut Canada.

