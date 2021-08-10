Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WATCH: Lady A’s Hillary Scott Brings Her Daughter On Stage For Duet

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A is so happy to be back on the road with their “What A Song Can Do” tour, and the trio’s Hillary Scott has been bringing her family along for the ride. She recently brought her daughter Eisele on stage. Hillary shared a video of her and her daughter...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Luke Laird
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Hillary Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Instagram#American#Compass#Cma Single
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

'The Voice' Winner Cassadee Pope Was In A Pop-Punk Band Before Turning To Country

Cassadee Pope burst on the country scene after her win on season three of NBC's The Voice in 2012. Pope chose country star Blake Shelton as her coach and performed many country songs on the show. After her win, Pope signed with a major country record label in Nashville and released her first album, Frame By Frame. Her debut single, "Wasting All These Tears On You," showcased Pope's powerful voice and featured banjo and electric guitar instrumentation. Some fans may have noticed that the song had a slight pop-punk vibe, and that is because before Pope made her way into country music via The Voice, she was the lead singer of the pop-punk/rock band, Hey Monday.
Musicimdb.com

Go Behind the Scenes of Lady A's Summer Tour With Hillary Scott

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After Covid-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the summer. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass. Lookin' for a good time? Well, look no further than a Lady A show. After much anticipation, the country music group made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood kicked off their What a Song Can Do summer tour last month. And as the Grammy winners continue to hit the road and...
Musiccountry1025.com

Garth Brooks Gives His Guitar To Young Girl At Her First Concert

Garth Brooks made the first concert for a young girl in Kansas City pretty special when he stopped the show while reading the sign she held up sitting on her father’s shoulders. The sign read, “Garth… It’s our 1st concert.” After seeing the fan wearing a purple shirt with his...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Makes Her Acting Debut in Her Dad's Music Video

Tim McGraw had one special leading lady in his latest music video. The 54-year-old country crooner and wife Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey, makes her acting debut, starring in the visual for her dad's single "7500 OBO." The 19-year-old is seen living her life, from her ups and downs, first love and more, from the view of the backseat of a "dark blue Ford F-150" with "a new transmission."
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Watch Chris Lane Bring Young Fan On Stage During Performance Of 'For Her'

A young fan got the surprise of her life when attending her very first concert last week. Chris Lane was in the middle of his show at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on Friday (July 30) when he prepared to serenade the audience with his hit single "For Her." Before he began, however, he pointed to 8-year-old Macy and brought her on stage to dedicate the song for her.
Celebritiescountry1025.com

Tim McGraw Says He And Faith Hill Blend Together ‘Well’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will co-star as the Duttons in the prequel to the Yellowstone series called 1883, and their bond will look quite natural as they will play man and wife in the new Paramount Plus show which starts filming in the fall. This will mark the first...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tim McGraw Posts Heartwarming Message to Daughter Maggie for Her Birthday

Country music star Tim McGraw is wishing his middle daughter, Maggie McGraw, a very happy birthday today (Thursday). Maggie is in the middle of three children belonging to Tim McGraw and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill. Maggie McGraw turns 23-years-old today and birthday wishes are ringing out all across social media. She has one older sister, Gracie McGraw, and one younger sister, Audrey McGraw. The three girls share a tight bond together and often spend time with each other as well as their famous parents. With country music royalty as parents, Maggie has grown up in the spotlight — and that suits her just fine. The middle McGraw daughter has supermodel looks and attended Stanford University. She the total package with both brains and beauty in droves. She graduated from the prestigious west coast university in June 2020. At Stanford, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter studied climate control.
Celebritiescountry1025.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Celebrate ‘Tater Tot’s’ 11th Birthday

Luke Bryan’s youngest song Tate, whose nickname is “Tater Tot,” recently celebrated his 11th birthday, and mom and dad were front and center in the celebration doing some fishing and bowling. Luke posted to Instagram yesterday (8/11) a photo of Tate holding up a fish. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Tot....
Celebritiescountry1025.com

Luke Bryan Hopes Sharing His Tragedies Helps Others

Luke Bryan has been promoting his new life story docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” and in the process he’s been opening up about the grief he suffered after the deaths of his siblings. Luke was just 20 and about to leave for Nashville, Tennessee, in 1996 when his...
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Music Spotlight: The Hobbs Sisters

When I first heard The Hobbs Sisters, I stopped dead in my tracks. I am all about family harmonies but these two were next level. I guess that’s what happens when you have identical twins who are naturally gifted singers. Lauren and Hannah Hobbs were encouraged to sing as young...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

Tim McGraw’s ‘7500 OBO’ Music Video Stars His Youngest Daughter, Audrey [WATCH]

Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw, plays the lead in his new music video for the song "7500 OBO." The just-released clip is about a truck, but it's so much more than that. While in the song "7500 OBO" the truck is up for sale became it reminds the protagonist too much of an ex, the video focuses on a young woman's relationship with a boyfriend who eventually leaves town. After she earns the money to buy the truck from her father, viewers watch their love story unfold from the truck's backseat: sometimes through the windshield, sometimes with the couple kissing, dining and even fighting in the front of the cab.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Hear Chris Stapleton Cover Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Country star Chris Stapleton covers hard-rock giants Metallica in an expansive new anniversary set, putting his blowtorch vocal on the epic anthem, “Nothing Else Matters.” And epic it remains. Sharing the blistering cover on Thursday (August 12), Stapleton’s version of the doom-rocking hit clocks in at more than eight minutes...
Musiccreativeloafing.com

Adam Hambrick

As the world becomes aware of singer/songwriter Adam Hambrick, listeners will get a two-fold reward – a short-term jolt from an engaging musical package and a long-term satisfaction as repeated plays unveil the depth in his word play and storytelling. Hambrick cut his teeth as a Nashville songwriter, penning two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy