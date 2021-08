NASA is looking for volunteers to go to Mars! But not the real Mars, fake Mars! They want you to live like you would be actually on the planet. You’ll have limited communication with civilization. You’ll eat, sleep, drink, and more, just like if you were to be living on the actual Mars. They’re doing this for a study to help them understand and figure out more about living on Mars. If you’re interested and want to sign up, we have all the info for you in today’s Other News!