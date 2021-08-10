Luke Combs Clears North Carolina Teacher’s Amazon Wish List

Have we been spelling Raleigh wrong this whole time?. You may have learned that the city was named after Sir Walter Raleigh, but it turns out the original spelling of his name may differ than what we knew, WRAL reports. According to the National Parks Service, he signed his name several different ways throughout the course of his life during the 16th century, from Rauley to Rawlygh and even Raughleigh. The way we spell it may not even be one of the ways he referred to himself at all.