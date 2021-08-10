Luke Combs Clears North Carolina Teacher’s Amazon Wish List
Luke Combs helped a kindergarten teacher in Raleigh, North Carolina, clear her Amazon school supply “wish” list. Kelly Kirk, who like Combs attended Appalachian State University, had tweeted the singer asking if he’d “support an Appalachian Alumni with her teacher Amazon wish list.” The #clearthelist social media movement started in 2019 and began as a private Facebook group for educators that grew to reach donors and corporations to help clear supply lists that don’t fall within a school district’s budget for teachers.country1025.com
Comments / 0