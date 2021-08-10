Cancel
Luke Combs covers kindergarten teachers Amazon wishlist

By Staff
KTTS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFellow North Carolinian Kelly Kirk tweeted Luke Combs for help purchasing school supplies for her classroom. Kelly Kirk, a teacher at Raleigh’s Wakefield Elementary School, used Twitter to recruit a few celebrities to assist her this year in purchasing school supplies for her classroom. Teachers — particularly those in underfunded schools — are using social media for help to buy supplies they’ll need to teach their students as part of the #CleartheList social media campaign. Art supplies, building materials, animal figurines, and other items were on her wish list.

