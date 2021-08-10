Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois State Fair To Require Masks Inside

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will need to wear a mask to see the butter cow at the Illinois State Fair this year. The fair opens Thursday night in Springfield and runs for 11 days. Fair managers yesterday said they will require face masks while inside any building, which includes the building where the world famous butter cow is displayed. State Fair manager Kevin Gordon says they are also recommending masks for people in large crowds, including Thursday’s fair parade and any concerts that might fill to capacity.

