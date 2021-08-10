Illinois State Fair To Require Masks Inside
You will need to wear a mask to see the butter cow at the Illinois State Fair this year. The fair opens Thursday night in Springfield and runs for 11 days. Fair managers yesterday said they will require face masks while inside any building, which includes the building where the world famous butter cow is displayed. State Fair manager Kevin Gordon says they are also recommending masks for people in large crowds, including Thursday's fair parade and any concerts that might fill to capacity.
