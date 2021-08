Location: The Schmokers' Residence at Spromberg Canyon Meadows. Address: 12250 Spromberg Canyon Rd., Leavenworth, WA. The Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition is presenting the 1-2-3 Program to assist landowners in Eagle Creek and Little Chumstick in learning practical and meaningful ways to actively manage their forests. With up to 85% cost share, and $900 towards the cost of a forester, you don't want to miss these meetings and you can't beat this deal! As a cost-share and selective logging program, this program is designed to inspire our local landowners to create a healthier forest, and to provide an equitable way to do so for many of our community members. This is a two-year project sponsored by the Washington Department of Natural Resources and facilitated by the Washington Resource Conservation and Development Council.