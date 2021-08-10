Cancel
Billings, MT

There’s One in Every Neighborhood: Do Billings People Make Good Neighbors?

By Paul Mushaben
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 4 days ago
It always seems like there is one in every neighborhood. I have been dealing with this guy for over 20 years and I've been pushed to the brink. Every single year I have to repair all the damage his cows cause to my fences due to his neglect and starving of his animals. I never wanted to call the sheriff because it's something he should already be doing. If you can't take care of your stock you shouldn't have it, plus abuse and neglect is a different animal, so to speak.

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

