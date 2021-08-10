Cancel
Visual Art

Dwelling Place

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwelling Place is working to expand awareness about the History of Heartside with an exciting new project bringing murals to the community. We talk to Jen Schaub and Artist Dustin Hunt. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...

www.wgvunews.org

