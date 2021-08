PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live music is back at the Mann Center this weekend for HoagieNation 2021, presented by Dietz & Watson. It’s a celebration of Philly music and, of course, Philly hoagies, and CBS3 is proud to sponsor all of the fun and food. About 9,000 guests are expected to come out Saturday to enjoy a day full of great music and great food. One of the staples of this event will be hoagie tastings from sandwich shops all across our city, and officials say guests should come hungry. With the Mann being the backdrop, live music will be going on all day...