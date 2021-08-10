Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodyear, AZ

One injured after shooting at Goodyear warehouse

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6uS0_0bNWJpvF00
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(GOODYEAR, Ariz.) The Goodyear Police Department is investigating a shooting at a warehouse on Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, azfamily reported.

Authorities said the incident happened at a warehouse near Thomas Road and Cotton Lane around 6 p.m.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the area after the shooting. The warehouse is run by MLILY USA, a company that makes memory foam mattresses.

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available but police said it was an isolated incident. No suspect descriptions were available.

Comments / 1

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goodyear, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Goodyear, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memory Foam#Police#Mlily Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
El Mirage, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man dead after police shooting in El Mirage

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (EL MIRAGE, Ariz.) A man died Tuesday after he was shot several times by police earlier in the day, ABC 15 reported. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m., according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police received a call at a Walgreens near Cactus and El Mirage roads.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Woman, girl injured in Phoenix crash

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A woman and a girl were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix, 12 News reported. The crash happened near N. Cave Creek and E. Mountain View roads, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Georgia StatePosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Infant girl reported missing in Phoenix found safe in Georgia

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga.) Law enforcement in Georgia said a missing infant from Phoenix was found safe in Georgia, ABC 15 reported. Amora Mohammed-Ali, a 3-month-old girl, was last seen with her mother in July. The mother was identified as 19-year-old Alysah Mohammed-Ali, according to police. Alysah reportedly does not have custody of the baby.
Peoria, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two injured after chlorine explosion in Peoria home

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (PEORIA, Ariz.) One man and a firefighter were injured after a five-gallon bucket of chlorine exploded Wednesday in Peoria, 12 News reported. The Peoria Fire Department said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was taken to due to exposure to chlorine.

Comments / 1

Community Policy