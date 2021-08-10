One injured after shooting at Goodyear warehouse

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(GOODYEAR, Ariz.) The Goodyear Police Department is investigating a shooting at a warehouse on Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, azfamily reported.

Authorities said the incident happened at a warehouse near Thomas Road and Cotton Lane around 6 p.m.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the area after the shooting. The warehouse is run by MLILY USA, a company that makes memory foam mattresses.

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available but police said it was an isolated incident. No suspect descriptions were available.