Oceaneering wins survey contract offshore Guyana

worldoil.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Oceaneering International has been awarded a contract from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited to provide two surveys offshore Guyana. The contract award covers a towed and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical survey and a shallow geotechnical survey off the coast of Guyana. Oceaneering will use the DP-2...

