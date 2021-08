CALGARY (Bloomberg) --A key pipeline linking Canada’s oil sands to U.S. markets could start shipping crude as early as next month. Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 oil pipeline from Alberta to Wisconsin could start operating as soon as Sept. 15, bringing relief to Canadian oil sands producers who have had limited access to export pipelines. The new 760,0000 barrel-a-day conduit that replaces an older one with less capacity is as little as 30 to 60 days from completion, according to a notice sent to shippers.