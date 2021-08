ATHENS -- The Arik Gilbert experiment doesn’t appear to be going too well for the Georgia Bulldogs so far. ExploreWeather wins the day as Bulldogs complete first scrimmage. Considered one of the top offseason transfers in Power 5 football this year, the former 5-star tight end from Marietta High School landed at UGA this summer from LSU in part because he wanted to make the transition to playing wide receiver. Georgia, which had lost star split end George Pickens to an ACL tear in the spring, told Gilbert he could play there.