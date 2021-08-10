Cancel
Infrastructure stocks jump as bill clears Senate. Here are Wall Street's favorite ways to play

By Thomas Franck, @tomwfranck
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfrastructure-related shares jumped Tuesday as the Senate passed the $1 trillion bipartisan bill. Here's how investors can best position themselves to benefit from a nationwide push to improve roads, bridges and waterways.

www.cnbc.com

