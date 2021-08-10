Cancel
NFL

Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires after 11 NFL seasons

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After 11 years in the NFL, Patrick Robinson is calling it a career.

Multiple sources confirmed Tuesday the veteran cornerback, 33, informed the New Orleans Saints he is retiring. The 2010 first-round draft pick played his first five seasons for the Saints and returned to the Big Easy for the final three after being part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning team.

As ESPN points out, Robinson's retirement adds to New Orleans' need to add depth on the defensive side of the ball, especially after losing starting CB Janoris Jenkins in the offseason. There have been rumors the Saints are looking to add a corner via the trade market, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

