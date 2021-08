By at least 28 points, will it feel like a loss, kind of like when we lost to UofSuCk by only beating them by 28 points?. Dabo needs to bury the leghumpers and not let off the gas. It’s been a long time since he’s won a National Championship, and I’m concerned he’ll be on the hot seat if we just squeak by UGA. College football is all about “what have you done for me lately” so this is not a time to lean on championships he won many years ago. Heck we didn’t even beat the coots last year which is unacceptable. Dabo needs to win this one big.