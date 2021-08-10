Cancel
Politics

Kathy Hochul will take over as New York governor

By By Chandelis Duster, Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become governor of New York after Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will resign in two weeks following the state attorney general’s investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women. Hochul will become the state’s first female governor and stands...

PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."
New York City, NYwestsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York governor

The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum reports, based on two sources, that "Chris Cuomo has regularly spoken with Governor Cuomo by telephone over the past week and advised his brother to resign...The anchor concluded last week that his brother could not survive the political maelstrom, as the governor’s longtime allies abandoned him and support in the Democratic establishment dwindled." As Grynbaum notes, CNN barred Chris Cuomo from participating in strategy sessions with his brother, but he's allowed to speak directly to him. "That distinction is unlikely to placate critics who say CNN erred in allowing Chris Cuomo to keep broadcasting his 9 p.m. news and commentary program while his brother became the focus of a harassment scandal," says Grynbaum. "It was a difficult situation for the network and its president, Jeff Zucker, who had criticized Fox News when its prime-time hosts were enmeshed in former President Donald J. Trump’s administration and campaign. Cuomo Prime Time also helped burnish Andrew Cuomo’s national reputation last year. The governor repeatedly appeared on the program to discuss his response to the nascent pandemic, and his intimate, lengthy on-air conversations with Chris Cuomo, who had fallen ill with the coronavirus, riveted viewers."
Buffalo, NYuticaphoenix.net

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. “Time is up,” Langworthy said. “Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately.”. He said...
PoliticsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Are other members of Cuomo’s administration going to resign?

Could top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes office in less than two weeks?. That question has been posed, particularly after Hochul’s comments this week that no one named in the damning Attorney General’s report released last week would be permitted to stay on in the new administration.

Comments / 2

