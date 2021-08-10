Top Ten Tuesday: ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes To Watch In 4K UHD

Blitzway and Prime 1 Studio have teamed up once again as they reveal their newest statue from the hit HBO Series Game of Thrones. Jon Snow is sitting on the Iron Throne in this design to capture the power of what could have been for the acclaimed series. Standing 24" tall, the King of the North is faithfully recreated with a highly detailed sculpt featuring both solid and fabric pieces. Both Longclaw and the Iron Throne come to life as well with remarkable craftmanship that Game of Thrones fans will not want to miss out on. Jon Snow can also be separated from the Iron Throne as well allowing dedicated fans to display it how they like. Priced at $999, the Ultimate Premium Masterline Game of Thrones Jon Snow statue is set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and collectors can secure their right to the Iron Throne here.