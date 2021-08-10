Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Top Ten Tuesday: ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes To Watch In 4K UHD

By David Chappine
wolfsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took four months, but my re-watch of Game of Thrones in 4K is ended. I still don’t understand the extreme hate that Season 8 gets, but this article isn’t about that. This Top Ten Tuesday picks the best Game of Thrones episodes to watch in 4K UHD. The criteria goes by looks only in the stunning 4K format—so it’s not ranking the best episodes in general. (For example, “The Rains of Castemere”, which has a case for the top ten given the details of The Red Wedding and the darkness of the scene in and outside of hall, is probably the best overall episode of the series but does not make the list. I would recommend it as No. 1 to watch still, but not in terms of taking advantage of 4K quality only.)

www.wolfsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Uhd#Game Of Thrones#4k Ultra Hd#Episodes#K Uhd#Hbo#Westeros#King S Landing#Dolby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Related
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sits on the Iron Throne With Prime 1 Studio

Blitzway and Prime 1 Studio have teamed up once again as they reveal their newest statue from the hit HBO Series Game of Thrones. Jon Snow is sitting on the Iron Throne in this design to capture the power of what could have been for the acclaimed series. Standing 24" tall, the King of the North is faithfully recreated with a highly detailed sculpt featuring both solid and fabric pieces. Both Longclaw and the Iron Throne come to life as well with remarkable craftmanship that Game of Thrones fans will not want to miss out on. Jon Snow can also be separated from the Iron Throne as well allowing dedicated fans to display it how they like. Priced at $999, the Ultimate Premium Masterline Game of Thrones Jon Snow statue is set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and collectors can secure their right to the Iron Throne here.
TV SeriesInverse

Winds of Winter theory rewrites one surprising Game of Thrones death

Game of Thrones ended up diverging significantly from author George R. R. Martin’s original Song of Ice and Fire. HBO’s series was faithful to Martin’s source material in its early seasons, but the further the series progressed past the point of Martin’s published books (which at this point include five of seven planned novels), the more it started to change. By the time Game of Thrones was entering its endgame, some characters from Martin’s books were excluded from the series, while others ended up dying differently than they had on the page.
TV & VideosComicBook

HBO Max Offers Free Episodes of Game of Thrones, Harley Quinn, and More

While HBO Max has only been in the streaming service space for a little over a year, the platform has developed a pretty unique reputation, between its buzzworthy original series and existing movies and shows from HBO. Last week, the streamer announced a whole new way for potential subscribers to preview some of those original series — at no additional cost. In a press release last week, HBO Max confirmed that episodes from an array of shows will be available to stream for free, for anyone who has the HBO Max app downloaded onto their device. This will allow viewers to check out some of what Max has to offer — and potentially get hooked on a new series — before they officially subscribe.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix Forgot One Thing in its Quest For the Next Game of Thrones

There’s arguably never been a better time for fantasy television. The success of HBO’s Game of Thrones demonstrated that there’s an enormous appetite for seeing epic fantasy sagas brought to life on the small screen, and each of the major streaming services are angling to be home to the next blockbuster fantasy series.
TV & VideosPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey look back on their traumatic Game of Thrones 'wineboarding' scene

Ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for a conversation between actresses Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey? Well, now you can! The two friends recently got together for a freewheeling, unmoderated video chat in which they reminisced about their time on Game of Thrones, where the women shared many memorable scenes as Cersei Lannister (Headey) and "Shame Nun" Septa Unella (Waddingham).
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Game of Thrones hits Kit Harington’s sanity

Game of Thrones challenged Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. This caused the actor to take a break from his career for a year. The Hollywood ReporterAccording to the news of Harington’s mental health The Jess Cagle Showspoke to Harington told the show’s hosts that the nature of Game of Thrones challenged his sanity both during and after the show.
TV SeriesFinger Lakes Times

Kit Harington: 'It might be painful to watch' 'Thrones' prequel

Actor Kit Harington has turned in his bulky black fur coat and brooding “Game of Thrones” character, Jon Snow, for a lighter role in the new season of “Modern Love," based on The New York Times column about real-life love stories. (Aug. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones stars reunite in new photo

Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have had a mini Westeros reunion and it looks like they had a blast. The pair played on-screen couple Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, which wrapped in 2019. They met up to celebrate the birthday of Thrones...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reunion of two Game of Thrones actors

They know each other very well and thanks to the series of Game of Thrones shared a story that left its mark on fans of the epic show HBO. Emilia Clarke Y Jason Momoa They met again and celebrated the occasion through Instagram, where the young actress uploaded a photo with her former partner in which the actors are very happy. The image did not go unnoticed and more than two million people liked it.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Kit Harington Reveals How He Reacted to Modern Love's Game of Thrones Joke

Watch: Kit Harington Says a "GoT" Reference Sold Him on "Modern Love" Jon Snow may know nothing, but Kit Harington knows a good joke when he hears it. We're, of course, talking about the hilarious Game of Thrones reference in season two, episode three of Modern Love, titled "Strangers on a Train." In Harington's episode of the anthology series, his character, Michael has a meet-cute moment with medievalist Paula (Lucy Boynton) on, you guessed it, a train. When describing his new love interest's specialty to his brother Declan (Jack Reynor), the latter quips, "OK. So, like Game of Thrones and stuff?"
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa Reunite At 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Creator David Benioff's Birthday Celebration

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have adorable photos on social media after getting together for a mini "Game of Thrones" reunion. The former co-stars reunited Saturday at an early celebration of "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff's birthday, People reported. Clarke and Momoa both shared snaps with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Herald

Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

In "Game of Thrones," Kit Harington famously played the brooding Jon Snow through eight seasons, stalking icy landscapes and dark castles, trying to figure out how to save humanity. Now Harington has hung up his bulky black fur coat for a lighter role in the new season of "Modern Love,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy