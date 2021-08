Film Courage: A producer gave you some advice that was pretty lasting?. Shaun Paul Piccinino, Filmmaker: Yes, I was a personal trainer at the time and I was still doing short films and all of that stuff. I think I was making my first feature which was a back alley group of friends putting their credit cards into the pot and just a making a film. He was somebody who was very integral in developing the Fast and Furious franchise as well as the show 24. He just happened to be one of my clients and we became friends from the whole thing. He gave me some great advice and one of the things he told me was 1) Don’t be…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).