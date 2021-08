Maryland artist Dana McCoy follows up her introspective single “Is It Okay?” with a vibrant soulful jam titled "Night After Night." The record is a collaborative effort between her and her best friend/roommate, Madeline while it was produced by Austin Brenner. The track sees her employing a more upbeat and bright soundscape as Brenner crafts a lush guitar-laden head-nodding beat that merges perfectly with McCoy's sultrily exciting melodic runs that ebb and flows at various parts in the song. McCoy's vulnerability takes center stage here as she revels in the hope of new beginnings with someone who makes her giddy on the inside. Co-writer Madeline and McCoy's mum also add their quota soothing background vocals throughout the track. She is currently working on the video for "Night After Night."