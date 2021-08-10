Cancel
Montana State

Hear Some Incredible Cowboy Poetry in Montana This Week

By Aaron Flint
Montana Talks
 4 days ago
If you want to hear some incredible cowboy poetry in Montana- Lewistown is the place to be later this week. But even if you can't make it, we'll take you there with our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks. Coming up on Friday's show, we will be at the Fergus...

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com
Lame Deer Being Evacuated, Fire Also Reported in Birney Montana

A mandatory evacuation of Lame Deer was announced earlier this evening, according to a post on social media. Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services (NCDES) announced a mandated evacuation for all residents of Lame Deer just after 7pm tonight (Tuesday 8/10), and began evacuating individuals to Busby, Montana. Busses were used to transport residents from the Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club, according to the post on Facebook.
Fair Week will Draw Thousands to the Western Montana Fairgrounds

This week, the Western Montana Fair will make a triumphant return after last year’s COVID pandemic. Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock has details. “We are super excited to bring everyone back together again after taking a year off from the fair, and one of the ways that we're excited to do that is through dance,” said Brock. “So our theme this year is the hoedown in Midtown and we're really trying to get folks to reconnect. Every night we have free live music thanks to our awesome bands. A lot of country some country rock, some Montana country, little bit of marching band and more.”
Famous Montana Bar Featured on Jeopardy

Since the passing of Alex Trebek, it seems that producers are trying their hardest to fill his shoes. But, those shoes seem almost impossible to fill. Alex hosted the show for 36 years. After Alex passed away last year, several guest host have stepped in. Hosts ranging from NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers to Anderson Cooper. It now appears that they may have someone they think can take on the hosting gig permanently. And that person just might be the Executive Producer of the show, Mike Richards.
Bear Attempts to Climb Aboard Montana Fisherman’s Boat

The hot summer sun has got everyone flocking to the water. I have spent many of this year's hottest days on a boat. Someplace you can easily cool off with a quick dip in the lake. But, beware the wild animals. Especially the seagulls. Anytime I open a snack on the boat, these bloodthirsty flying rats show up out of nowhere. I watch as they divebomb the boat looking for any scraps they can. Sometimes even landing on the boat and trying to forcibly take snacks for themselves.
A Yellowstone Prequel? And, What About Season 4?

I really did NOT want to watch the TV show 'Yellowstone.' I heard it was a good show and all, but I just didn't like the idea of a show on TV attracting even more folks to want to move to Montana. We recently crossed the one million mark in population, and frankly, we're not interested in climbing much higher.
Lucky Visitors Close To Bison, Avoid Being Gored In Yellowstone

Is NOT a good reason for someone to be within a few feet of a bison!. We hear about it time and time again...Yellowstone Visitor comes to park to see wildlife, visitor gets WAY too close to wildlife, visitor get's caught on video and visitor is labeled a 'Touron' for life! Sometimes they end up getting seriously hurt, luckily for two women they're just labeled 'Tourons'!
Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo Showin’ Love to the Shriners

You're going to look at some of these photos below, and if you haven't made it to the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo yet, you're definitely gonna want to make it happen. Here's another great reason to get out to the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo- Wednesday, August 4th and Wednesday, August 11th the proceeds from all of the concessions sales and other donations will go towards local Shriners to help with the children's hospital.
Play Montana Based Blockbuster Video Game for Free This Weekend

Back in 2016, I found myself bellied up to the bar in Hamilton, MT. It was a 60 degree day, and I noticed 3 men wearing parkas at the end of the bar. I couldn't help but ask the bartender why mostly everyone was wearing shorts and t-shirts, and these guys were dressed for the artic. She told me "They are game developers from Canada. Doing research for a game based in Montana." As an avid gamer, it thought "How cool is that? A video game that takes place in Montana?" I approached the guys and asked them for more info about the game. They couldn't share any real details, but they did say they worked for the company Ubisoft. Immediately my mind started to reel. I thought "OMG, are they making an Assassins' Creed game based in Montana?" (A popular game from Ubisoft.) One of the developers asked me to do an on camera interview, to aid in character development. I was quick to say yes. After parting ways, I couldn't wait to hear the news about what game was under development. A year later I finally got the news. The 5th installment of the Far Cry franchise was going to be set in the state of Montana.
Biden Effect? Vaccine Demand Plummets in Billings, Montana

Is there anything that the Biden Administration hasn't screwed up on purpose? They purposely screwed up the situation on our Southern Border. They purposely shut down the Keystone Pipeline and other oil and gas operations. What else have they screwed up that wasn't intentional?. That was a good question from...
Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Downtown Bozeman

Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall rolled through the Bozeman area Monday afternoon, with more forecasted for Monday evening and night. The heavy rainfall has prompted a Flash Flood Watch for many areas throughout southwest Montana including Gallatin County. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding in small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Motorists are advised to avoid driving vehicles through flooded roadways.
Huge World Record Paddlefish Caught in Montana With Bow and Arrow

Fishing has been pretty slow for me this year. I have not had much success landing fish. Yet, Montana has seen multiple state records broken this year. Back in May, the Montana state record walleye was caught on Holter Lake near Helena, and weighed 18.02 pounds. In March, a new state record longnose sucker was caught, weighing 3.42 pounds. In April, a Billings man broke the Montana state record for largemouth bass, with a catch weighing 9.6 pounds. And, lets not forget the enormous Montana state record brown trout, caught near Conrad, that weighed a whopping 32.43 pounds.
Two Cities in Montana Rank High For Flipping Houses

The real estate market in Montana has been crazy busy and if you are smart and savvy, you could be making a lot of money. Wallet Hub came out with a list of the Best Places to Flip Houses in America and two Montana cities not only landed on the list but they landed in the Top 15. The two cities that landed on the list were Billings, which landed at #11, and Missoula, which landed #2(!) for the best place to flip houses. That's incredible!
[LOOK] Inside the REAL Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana

Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana is a real working ranch. However, you may have heard it called Dutton Ranch. The ranch has become a popular destination for fans of Paramount Network's original series Yellowstone. The Chief Joseph Ranch is a family-owned ranch. Shane Libel, owner of the ranch recently...

