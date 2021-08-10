Brooklyn Nets Sign Patty Mills

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Patty Mills. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Mills (5’10”, 180) has appeared in 739 career games (57 starts) across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs (2011-21) and Portland Trail Blazers (2009-11), recording averages of 8.9 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the floor, 38.8 percent from 3-point range and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line, along with 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.8 minutes per game. Most recently with the Spurs during the 2020-21 season, Mills appeared in 68 games (one start) and averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24.8 minutes per game, while knocking down a career-high 161 3-pointers, his fourth consecutive year burying 150 treys. Since he entered the league (2009-10), Mills ranks first in 3-pointers made off the bench (1,095) and third in points scored off the bench (5,919) and minutes played off the bench (13,007). His 1,095 threes made off the bench are the fourth-most in NBA history, trailing only Kyle Korver (1,385), Jamal Crawford (1,259) and Lou Williams (1,198). Mills has also been one of the most durable players in the NBA in recent years, missing just 12 regular season games over the last six seasons, while appearing in 80 or more games in a season five times in his career. The 32-year-old exits San Antonio ranking second on the Spurs’ all-time 3-pointers made list (1,220), trailing Manu Ginobili (1,495). A member of San Antonio’s 2014 NBA championship team, Mills has seen action in 90 career playoff games (11 starts), averaging 6.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.0 minutes per game.