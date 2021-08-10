Cancel
Jefferson County, AL

JeffCo deputy arrested while on administrative leave after her 11 m/o child was killed

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. Somer Ross was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct at approximately 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Ross was on administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting death of her 11-month-old child when she arrived at the scene of a criminal investigation in the 3600 block of Lloyd Nolan Parkway. After getting out of her vehicle, Ross began arguing with the victim of that investigation. The argument turned into a fight, with Ross being the primary aggressor, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

