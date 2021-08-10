Ghostly Images Show Up In Photo of Historical Kentucky Theater

If you're like me, you can't seem to get enough of Mexican food. This restaurant is exactly what people like you and I need in our lives. I know that buffets sometimes get a bad rap from people, but I love them. Let's be honest, when you go to a restaurant, sometimes one plate just isn't enough. Buffets allow you to eat as much as you want. Something about "all-you-can-eat" just makes me happy. As you know, there are all kinds of buffets in the Tri-State area, from Amish buffets to Chinese buffets. I always thought that it would be cool if there was a buffet designed specifically for Mexican food. Turns out, there is...you just have to take a little road trip to try it out.