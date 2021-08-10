How to Find and Use the Windows 11 Firewall

The Find my Device option in Windows 10 is handy if your laptop, Xbox, etc., are stolen or misplaced. This feature can also allow you to control your device remotely. The feature works only if the location for the device is turned On. If your device is stolen, the thief may turn the location Off, and you won’t be able to trace the device. There is a way to ensure that no one except you can disable it so that your device is always traceable. This tutorial will address this and show you how to disable the find my device option in Windows 10 computers.