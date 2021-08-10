Cancel
Minnesota State

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar Lip Balm Might Be The Top Freebie At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

By Nick Cooper
B105
B105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe you've snagged one of these before, or maybe you didn't even know it was a tradition. Every year, the Star Tribune gives out lip balm at their booth during the Minnesota State Fair. They've had a large variety of different "flavors" over the years, but this one might just be the best one ever!

B105

B105

Duluth, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Minnesota Statekroxam.com

25 MUST-DOS AT THE MINNESOTA STATE FAIR

Every summer, nearly 2 million people visit the Minnesota State Fair. The Fair is an #OnlyinMN tradition for many Minnesotans and visitors alike. With nearly 500 food items, 30 carnival rides, and more than 900 free performances, there’s plenty to keep you busy throughout the Fair’s 12-day run. There’s more...
Food & Drinks
Axios Des Moines

The great cookie debate: Barksdale vs. Sweet Martha's

For the longest time, I always thought our Barksdale buckets of cookies seemed similar to those Sweet Martha's cookies Minnesotans obsess over.Except ours were better and cheaper.Turns out: We may have found some inspiration from their cookie process.The backstory: As Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater shares it...In the early 90s, Joe Barksdale, aka — Iowa's cookie godfather — wanted to start selling the warm, chocolatey dessert at the fair using his grandmother's recipe.To become more efficient in his process, he traveled to Minnesota and spent a fair there learning from Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar about how to produce mass quantities of cookies.So for our neighbors up north: "They were probably first, although I wouldn't want to admit that," Slater said.Taste it yourself: This is the first fair where we'll see the new 5,000-square-foot Barksdale's State Fair Cookie Building off the main concourse.
Minnesota State
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Fair Unveils List of 56 Brand New Beverages Debuting This Year

The Minnesota State Fair, which is back in 2021, after not happening last year due to COVID-19, unveiled a list of the 56 new beverages set to debut at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together event. Some of the beverages are going to be limited I'm sure, remember the Grain Belt Blu that debuted at the fair a few years ago? So here are the 56 brand-new beverages, and where you can get them at the Minnesota State Fair, listed alphabetically, starting with the non-alcoholic beverages.
Duluth, MN
B105

Twin Ports Bar Angers Some by Selling Anti-Fauci Shirts

One local bar has decided to sell anti-Fauci, as in Dr. Anthony Fauci, t-shirts, and it has some in the community saying they will never visit the bar again. The Rendezvous Sports Bar & Grill in Scanlon is taking an idea made popular by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he's selling "Don't Fauci My Florida" merchandise to raise campaign money, The Rendezvous is selling "Don't Fauci My Minnesota" t-shirts for $20 to make money and stir the pot I assume.
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Fair Happening, May Require Masks

The Minnesota State Fair is still happening, but fair officials are anticipating that masks may be required to enter. While a decision has not been made yet regarding possible capacity limits and masking requirements, Jerry Hammer, the fair’s general manager, said, “Based on what we know today, that’s a likely scenario.”
Minnesota State

After one year’s pandemic hiatus, it's back to Minnesota State Fair

Visiting the 2021 Minnesota State Fair? After the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are eager to visit. With some preplanning, a day at the fair can be an enjoyable experience for people with disabilities. Tickets are on sale now. Go to www.mnstatefair.org/tickets/admission-tickets/. Minnesota State Fair...
Food & Drinks

Jarcuterie, it’s charcuterie in a jar!

Emily Evans, owner of Charcuterie Utah was in studio demonstrating how to create her popular mini jar charcuteries, Jarcuterie! She made her first charcuterie board in April of 2020 because her sister-in-law and brother wanted them for their wedding. After she made the first one, it lit a spark in her, and she realized it was the creative outlet she needed after she’d just had her son six months earlier. As a a stay-at-home mom, Emily needed something to do that was just for her!
Duluth, MN
B105

Do You Know Him? Man Steals Tips From New Bakery In Duluth

This is just not a great look. The owner of a new bakery says that someone took tips out of the tip jar at the store and it was all caught on camera. The new bakery in question is Something Sweet by Maddie Lu. It is owned and operated by a Food Network star. The store opened in the Miller Hill Mall over the summer after having a successful run as a pop-up shop last holiday season.

