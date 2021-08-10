Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

City Transit Division to Host Title VI Public Meetings

Posted by 
Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California
 6 days ago

The City of Santa Maria Transit Division, which operates Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT). is holding two public meetings on Thursday, August 12th open to all businesses, vendors, and community partners with an interest in public transportation. The first public meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m. Due to ongoing public safety concerns, opportunities for remote viewing are being made available.

4:30 meeting

Webinar ID: 857 8826 2740

Here is the link to register to participate/speak: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t3YFcuQBQTy0bhJtSbB3FQ

5:30 meeting

Webinar ID: 834 1416 9630

Here is the link to register to participate/speak: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_48q5GXq_Tpa46N6ZlqYTXQ

This workshop fulfills the requirement of the City’s Transit Division that is responsible for public bus operations and bus maintenance that utilizes Federal funding. The Title VI Plan for SMAT covers fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-2023, and 2023-24.

The draft working papers are available for public review on SMAT’s website at www.RideSMAT.com, in-person at the Department of Public Works at 110 South Pine Street, Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458. Public comments are encouraged and will be accepted: online at SMATComments@CityofSantaMaria.org or by mail sent to Santa Maria Area Transit at 110 S. Pine Street, Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Attention: SMAT Title VI.

Department: Public Works / Transit Division

Contact Person: Gamaliel Anguiano, Transit Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 2480

E-mail Address: ganguiano@cityofsantamaria.org

Santa Maria, California

Santa Maria, California

ABOUT

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

#Public Transportation#Public Safety#City Transit Division#Santa Maria Area Transit#Smat
