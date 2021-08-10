Christy Reuter Joins Blank Rome LLP as Partner in Real Estate Group
Blank Rome LLP announced that Christy Reuter has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Real Estate group. As a leader in the hospitality sector, Christy brings more than 25 years of experience guiding clients in hospitality transactions and related business law matters. Before joining Blank Rome, Christy was a partner at Meister Seelig & Fein, where she chaired the Hotel & Hospitality group and was a member of the Corporate and Real Estate groups. Prior to that role, Christy founded Reuter Law PLLC and spent seven years as general counsel at Cipriani, a world-renowned global hospitality company.www.fsrmagazine.com
