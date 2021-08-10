Christy Reuter Joins Blank Rome LLP as Partner in Real Estate Group

According to AL.com, a local property group paid $1.3 million for Orchards Mobile Home Park on Main Street in downtown Elberta, along with some rental properties and vacant development land in Elberta, according to Stacey Ryals of Ryals Realty, the managing partner of the property group that handled the transaction. A 2,000-ft2 office condominium at 100 Windward Pointe in Orange Beach was purchased for $450,000 by Holland Holdings, LLC, according to Realtors. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial Real Estate represented the seller; World Enterprises Inc. Shane Odom of Marmac Realty worked for the buyer. Twenty-seven single family home lots and 8 acres in Spanish Fort were sold at auction for $847,950, according to Gadsden-based International Auction. Island Dance Studio has leased 1,400 ft2 in Uptown Plaza at E 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores and will operate a ballet and dance school there, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals. In Mobile, Blood Covenant Evangelistic Church Ministries is seeking planning approval to allow a church in a single-family residential area at 2662 Fillingim Street, according to city planners.