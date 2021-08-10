Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Christy Reuter Joins Blank Rome LLP as Partner in Real Estate Group

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Blank Rome LLP announced that Christy Reuter has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Real Estate group. As a leader in the hospitality sector, Christy brings more than 25 years of experience guiding clients in hospitality transactions and related business law matters. Before joining Blank Rome, Christy was a partner at Meister Seelig & Fein, where she chaired the Hotel & Hospitality group and was a member of the Corporate and Real Estate groups. Prior to that role, Christy founded Reuter Law PLLC and spent seven years as general counsel at Cipriani, a world-renowned global hospitality company.

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Lawyers#Blank Rome Llp#Real Estate Group#Meister Seelig Fein#Hotel Hospitality#Blank Rome#Managing Partner#Partner And Co Chair Of#University School Of Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Switzerland
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Anderson, Kaprelian join United Real Estate Solutions

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has announced the addition of two new agents to the residential sales team. Lexi Anderson is a South Sioux City native. Her interest in real estate started at a young age when she used to help out with her family’s investment properties, according to a press release from United. Anderson is licensed in Iowa and Nebraska. In her spare time she does volunteer dog grooming for a local animal shelter.
Real EstateTimes Union

Sanctuary Real Estate Partners With Side To Maximize Impact of Client-Centric Model

LOS GATOS, Calif. (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. Sanctuary Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Sanctuary Real Estate, a hands-on firm that offers genuine care in every client interaction, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Elberta, ALbaybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Roundup

According to AL.com, a local property group paid $1.3 million for Orchards Mobile Home Park on Main Street in downtown Elberta, along with some rental properties and vacant development land in Elberta, according to Stacey Ryals of Ryals Realty, the managing partner of the property group that handled the transaction. A 2,000-ft2 office condominium at 100 Windward Pointe in Orange Beach was purchased for $450,000 by Holland Holdings, LLC, according to Realtors. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial Real Estate represented the seller; World Enterprises Inc. Shane Odom of Marmac Realty worked for the buyer. Twenty-seven single family home lots and 8 acres in Spanish Fort were sold at auction for $847,950, according to Gadsden-based International Auction. Island Dance Studio has leased 1,400 ft2 in Uptown Plaza at E 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores and will operate a ballet and dance school there, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals. In Mobile, Blood Covenant Evangelistic Church Ministries is seeking planning approval to allow a church in a single-family residential area at 2662 Fillingim Street, according to city planners.
New York City, NYInman.com

Rent-to-own real estate startup Landis partners with NAR

The company, which in July announced it had raised $165 million with help from Will Smith’s Dreamers VC and a branch of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, will tap NAR to connect with unqualified buyers. The New York City-based real estate startup Landis is partnering with the National Association of Realtors, the...
Greenwich, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Metalios Group Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Metalios Group Real Estate!
Arizona Stateirei.com

Cresset Real Estate Partners and Clarius Partners to develop 1.7msf logistics project in Arizona

Cresset Real Estate Partners and Clarius Partners have closed on the land acquisition for 303 Crossroads, a 1,758,410-square-foot logistics development in Glendale, Ariz. The project will consist of two buildings to be built across two phases on land fronting Loop 303 and Northern Parkway in Glendale. Building one will be 1,023,610 square feet and is scheduled to be completed in 2022. Building two will be 734,800 square feet and is slated for completion in 2023. Groundbreaking is scheduled for October 2021.
Denver, COlawweekcolorado.com

DGS Welcomes Will Soper to the Real Estate Group, Woods Aitken Adds Cooper Overcash to Denver Office

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP announced that Will Soper joined the Real Estate Group as an associate. He is currently admitted to practice law in Colorado. Soper’s practice will encompass a variety of commercial real estate matters. He was previously an associate in the Denver office of a national law firm. During law school, Soper interned at the Denver City Attorney’s Office and assisted city attorneys with legal research pertaining to real estate, contractual and public finance matters. He also worked as a student attorney at the sustainable community development clinic in Boulder.
Farmington Hills, MIdbusiness.com

H.W. Kaufman Group in Farmington Hills Names Casimer Daniewski Vice President of Real Estate

H.W. Kaufman Group, a Farmington Hills-based global insurance and real estate corporation, announced the addition of Casimer Daniewski as vice president of real estate. Based at the corporate headquarters, Daniewski will lead the company’s real estate arm — Kaufman Real Estate Management — where he will oversee asset, property, and project management across Kaufman’s properties.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Legacy Wealth Partners To Join The Colony Group

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, a national, award-winning financial advisory, wealth, and business management firm that manages over $13 billion in regulatory assets under management as of April 30, 2021, announced an agreement for a strategic transaction with Legacy Wealth Partners, based in Calabasas, CA. Colony will have 17 offices nationally with over 275 team members upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.
TravelHouston Chronicle

Silvina Andrews Joins The Haute Residence Exclusive Real Estate Network

NASSAU, Bahamas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Silvina Andrews is one of The Bahamas’ most trusted and experienced real estate Brokers. Her career began in 1996 and she has since dedicated her time working with families, investors, and developers to unite buyers and sellers in seamless and successful transactions. A high-touch broker known for her extensive market knowledge and commitment to clients, her success is based largely on positive referrals.
Real Estateirei.com

TPG Real Estate Partners and Gatehouse Bank launch U.K. single-family BTR JV

TPG Real Estate Partners (TREP), the dedicated real estate equity investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, and Gatehouse Bank, a Shariah-compliant U.K. retail bank and real estate investment firm specializing in build-to-rent and the private rented sector, have launched a new joint venture that will deliver high-quality, new-build single-family homes for private rental across the United Kingdom.
retechnology.com

Thinking of Joining a Real Estate Team? Consider the Pros and Cons

There are many different paths to take when you begin a career in the real estate world. One important decision you'll make is whether to go solo or join a team. Everyone has different priorities and goals when it comes to mapping out their career, so your decision is unique to you. For example, a rookie agent will want to look for a brokerage with high brand awareness or mentoring, while a veteran agent might be looking for new marketing tools or digital marketing training.
Newark, NJre-nj.com

Genova Burns adds new associates in real estate, employment law groups

Genova Burns LLC has named a new associate in its real estate practice group, in one of two newly announced hires for the Newark-based law firm. In a news release, the practice said Emily K. Montagna joins the real estate team after serving as a judicial law clerk for Judge Linda Lordi Cavanaugh, sitting in Newark, in the Superior Court’s Family Division. She received her juris doctor degree from Seton Hall University School of Law, where she served as associate editor of the Seton Hall Circuit Review as well as a member of the Civil Litigation and Practice Clinic.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Flexential Partners With Legacy Investing And Invesco Real Estate On 130,000 Square Foot Expansion In Plano, Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity services, today announced it has entered into a leaseback agreement with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate. The deal will enable a 130,000 square foot expansion of Flexential's state-of-the-art Plano, Texas facility, more than doubling capacity at that data center to over 260,000 square feet and bringing Flexential's Dallas market capacity to over 432,000 square feet.
Real Estateindustryglobalnews24.com

CDCs new moratorium on eviction opposed by Real estate groups

With covid-19 making the country’s economy fragile, citizens are struggling to get through regular finances. Under such circumstances, payment of rent comes as a big blow on the tenants in the US. Considering the greater interest and preventing families to be on street, President Biden has passed a moratorium on eviction from rented houses in the highly affected Covid areas.
Real EstateTimes Union

Abode Real Estate Partners With Side to Better Serve Clients and Community

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Abode Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Abode Real Estate, a premium one-stop shop that addresses every real estate need, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Madison, NJNJBIZ

Bergman Real Estate Group acquires 7 Giralda Farms office building in Madison

Woodbridge-based Bergman Real Estate Group on Aug. 2 said it acquired 7 Giralda Farms in Madison, a three-story, Class A office building comprising 236,800 square feet across 20 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds. The acquisition is a joint venture between Bergman and Eightfold Capital, which acquired the building from Mack-Cali...
MLSPark Record

Real Estate Assistant - SD Properties

If you are looking to get into all aspects of the real estate business this will be a good position for you. Our company is currently buying and selling Real Estate, managing rental properties, and renovating units to flip. I am looking for a real estate assistant that can assist us in all aspects of this business. I will be looking for someone to help with the following. Marketing- Managing client database and follow-up. You will need some experience with CRM's. Transaction coordinator- Managing each real estate transaction from start to finish including data entry into the MLS. Managing Projects. We will need help managing remodels. This will be a part-time position and I will pay 3% of gross commissions + 15 dollars an hour. You will need your real estate license or be willing to get it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy