U.S. Politics

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying COVID vaccine is 'failing'

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defiantly lashed out at Twitter on Tuesday after being suspended for a week for posting comments about COVID-19 the site labeled "misleading." The Georgia Republican says she won’t stop repeating what the social media company says are lies spread by anti-vaxxers about the lifesaving shots.

State
Georgia State
