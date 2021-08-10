Cancel
US ratings for Tokyo Olympics plunge to half of 2012 Games

By Deseret Digital Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Water Polo - Women - Group B - United States v Russian Olympic Committee - Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. The Olympic rings are reflected on the pool. (Kacper Pempel, Reuters) LOS ANGELES — U.S. viewership for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, acompetition clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, dropped to about half the audience for the London Games in 2012, according to data released by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Monday.

Simone Biles
Beijing, CN
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
ReporterHerald.com

UNC volleyball announcer in Tokyo, calling games for US Olympic team

Andy McClure never expected to be in Tokyo for the Olympics — it’s 15 time zones and nearly 6,000 miles from Erie — but that’s exactly where he’s been for the past 12 days and will remain for the next week. McClure has a long resume of public address announcing...
SportsNPR

The 14 Moments That Swept Us Away At The Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — They were called the "COVID Olympics." The "pandemic Olympics." The "anger Olympics." Many Japanese people were upset to host such a huge and risky event in the middle of the pandemic, and many outside observers were surprised it happened at all. But as the Tokyo Games close out...
EntertainmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Why the Tokyo Games didn’t deliver a ratings win for NBC

If streaming were an Olympic event, NBC would have walked away with the gold. Through the first 14 days of the Tokyo Games, NBC said viewers streamed 3.5 billion minutes of Olympic content over the company’s streaming platforms — including its nascent Peacock service — already exceeding the number achieved at the 2016 Games in Rio with four nights to go.
Austin, TXaustinot.com

Longhorn athletes making us proud at the Tokyo Olympics

It’s been over a week into the Olympic games in Tokyo and things are heating up. Austin residents have their eyes on a multitude of athletes who have Longhorn roots. There are 21 athletes with Austin ties competing at this year’s summer games. And many of them have a chance to bring Olympic gold back to Bat City.
Societyblac.media

5 Valuable Lessons Black Athletes Taught us in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games

With a long history of being a stage for political demonstrations, the Olympics is no stranger to social activism. Despite the International Olympics Committee’s call for political neutrality, Black athletes have always used their power, presence and position to emphasize their stance on social issues; the most notable being American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who gave the Black Power salute during the National Anthem in the 1968 Mexico City Games. By wearing black socks and no shoes on the podium, the pair also highlighted Black poverty, making their presence a decades-long conversation in athletic activism — but they were also sent home from the Olympics as punishment for flouting the IOC’s ban on protests.
SportsKOAT 7

Tokyo Olympics Day 16: US eyes remaining medals as Games come to a close

The cauldron will be snuffed Sunday on the exhausting, enlightening, sometimes enraging 2020 Tokyo Olympics — held, actually, in 2021. These are the Games that were to be tolerated, not celebrated. They will be both. Imperfect but not impossible, these Olympics — willed into existence despite a pandemic that sparked...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

NBC Tokyo Olympics ratings 'faceplanted,' finishes with smallest Summer Games audience in network history

NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics finished as the lowest-rated summer games in the network’s history. NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers. The total is the smallest audience for the Summer Games since the network began airing them in 1988, according to the Wall Street Journal, which added that the event saw a 42% drop since the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
SportsTODAY.com

US women dominated Tokyo Olympics with historic wins

Some of the biggest stars of the Tokyo Olympics were the women of Team USA, who made history with dominating performances, grabbing nearly 60 percent of the country’s medals. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.Aug. 9, 2021.
SportsColumbian

Olympics drew few TV viewers

The troubled Tokyo Olympics finished with a historically low TV audience over 17 days. NBC averaged 15.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen prime-time telecast data, a record low for an Olympics on the network that has carried the Summer Games since 1988. The Tokyo audience declined 42 percent from the...
Sports987thebull.com

Tokyo Olympics Were the Lowest Rated in NBC History

An average of 15.5 million viewers tuned in for NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Nielsen ratings reveal. While that might sound like a good-sized audience to some people, it actually represents a 42 percent drop from 2016’s coverage of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It also makes the Tokyo event the lowest-rated Olympics in NBC history.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Streaming Olympics: YouTube Viewing During Tokyo Games Jumped Seven Times Over Rio

You’ve probably heard that the Tokyo Olympics were a ratings flop for NBC. But by all measures, it was the most-streamed Olympics ever. NBC’s traditional primetime TV ratings for the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics were the lowest in the broadcaster’s history — the worst since it first started airing the games in 1988. The viewership drops led NBC to negotiate make-goods with advertisers for failing to deliver promised audiences. Overall, NBC’s Tokyo Olympics primetime coverage averaged 15.6 million viewers per evening, a 42% decline from Rio.
Johnstown, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

In Tokyo and Johnstown: Women are leading

Let’s take a break from the dark news of the day to celebrate something bright: the rise of women in American society. The recently concluded XXXII Olympiad captured it succinctly. Of the 113 medals earned by Team USA, 66 or 58.4 percent came in women’s events. Their 23 gold medals comprised 60 percent of Team USA’s total of 39 golds.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Alex Scott rocks a silky plunging blouse and skinny jeans at the Tokyo Olympics

Bringing style to our screens is Tokyo Olympics presenter Alex Scott, who has served some seriously glamorous looks since the games kicked off last month. Taking to Instagram to post the details of her latest ensemble, the 36-year-old stunned in a silky black blouse and black skinny jeans, teamed with a pair of towering pointed-toe stilettos.

