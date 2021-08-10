US ratings for Tokyo Olympics plunge to half of 2012 Games

With a long history of being a stage for political demonstrations, the Olympics is no stranger to social activism. Despite the International Olympics Committee’s call for political neutrality, Black athletes have always used their power, presence and position to emphasize their stance on social issues; the most notable being American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who gave the Black Power salute during the National Anthem in the 1968 Mexico City Games. By wearing black socks and no shoes on the podium, the pair also highlighted Black poverty, making their presence a decades-long conversation in athletic activism — but they were also sent home from the Olympics as punishment for flouting the IOC’s ban on protests.