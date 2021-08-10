You don’t know the cheesy joy of queso’s original recipe until you visit El Paso

All hail queso, one of the most omnipresent and beloved dishes in Tex-Mex cuisine. This mouthwatering dip of melted cheeses and chiles runs through the veins of most Texans. In the decades I’ve spent living away from Texas in five other states, queso has remained the gastronomic security blanket I could always make, and was the centerpiece of every family gathering. I’d grab a chip and dunk it in queso before I gave anyone a hug.