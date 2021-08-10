Salmon-Challis National Forest detects 10 new fires

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected ten (10) new fires since the last fire summary dated August 2. Scarface Fire (August 7): The lightning fire is located approximately 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Fire activity increased yesterday afternoon. Fire size is estimated at 100 acres burning in grass, brush, and snags with a heavy dead and down fuel component. Currently there are eight (8) firefighters assigned to the fire with additional resources on order. The Forest will share more information as it becomes available on this fire.