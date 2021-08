In the opening salvos of the Senate’s vote-a-rama this week, Republican senators unleashed a barrage of amendments to the $3.5 trillion budget bill Democrats are pushing toward approval. It’s clear the vote on the final product will be divided along party lines, unlike the wide margin of bipartisan support for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that earlier swept through the Senate. But in an amazing display of bipartisanship (often unintended), Republicans offered up a slew of amendments designed to trip up the Democrats in hopes of getting them on the record as opposing measures that could then be used against them in upcoming midterm elections.