Woodcock Nature Center Plans Fall Harvest Moon Outdoor Celebration and Fundraiser
One of the largest fundraisers of the year for Woodcock Nature Center, Under the Harvest Moon is back on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from this quintessential fall event support Woodcock’s environmental education initiatives, which include local outreach, school programs, scholarships, and a variety of family and adult education activities aimed at connecting with the natural world.goodmorningwilton.com
