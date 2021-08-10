Cancel
Ridgefield, CT

Woodcock Nature Center Plans Fall Harvest Moon Outdoor Celebration and Fundraiser

By Reader Contributed to GMW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest fundraisers of the year for Woodcock Nature Center, Under the Harvest Moon is back on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from this quintessential fall event support Woodcock’s environmental education initiatives, which include local outreach, school programs, scholarships, and a variety of family and adult education activities aimed at connecting with the natural world.

