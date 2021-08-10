Cancel
New York City, NY

Chinese vitamin C price-fixing lawsuit thrown out by U.S. appeals court

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday threw out a price-fixing lawsuit against two Chinese companies that make vitamin C, a case that spotlighted trade tensions between the United States and China. Dismissing the 16-1/2-year-old case was justified because of a “true conflict” between Chinese and...

#Vitamin C#Vitamin A#Federal Court#Chinese#Reuters#Ranis Co#American#The U S Supreme Court#The White House
