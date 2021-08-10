Chinese vitamin C price-fixing lawsuit thrown out by U.S. appeals court

China is pursuing a dramatic increase in trade and investment in Latin America. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers and regional experts are calling on President Joe Biden to reverse what they describe as years of U.S. underinvestment in and inattention to Latin America that they say has harmed U.S. interests. Adm. Craig S. Faller, who will retire later this year as head of U.S. Southern Command, has a keen sense of the security risks and opportunities posed by China’s growing influence and activity in the Western Hemisphere. Faller has been visiting with Caribbean leaders this week and agreed to share some observations with China Watcher about his three years monitoring the region. His answers have been edited for clarity and length.