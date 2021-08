Before the public even started to get vaccinated against COVID, experts had been emphasizing the importance of achieving herd immunity in order to finally end the pandemic. The concept refers to the phase in which enough people in a population are protected from a virus, either due to natural infection or vaccination, so that it can no longer spread. However, now, it's looking more and more like herd immunity may not be possible, due to the highly contagious Delta variant that's become the most dominant strain of COVID in the U.S. But it's not necessarily the variant's increased transmissibility that's the problem, according to experts.