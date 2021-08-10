Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Review: The Ragged | Author Brett Schumacher

By Dave Gammon
horrornews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon the passing of his grandfather Corvus, Andrew and his wife Celeste attend his funeral while chartering along the inevitable journey of grievance. Not long after returning to the locale of his upbringing Andrew learns the farmhouse in which he was raised was left to the couple in Corvus’s will. Sorting through the estate can be an ordeal in any circumstance, yet while the two sort through his estranged caregiver’s affairs they soon learn there were more than a few skeletons in the eccentric old man’s closet.

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturelittlevillagemag.com

Book Review: ‘Nightbitch’ by Rachel Yoder

I think I need to open with an admission of guilt: I am not a parent. I have been a nanny, a preschool teacher, I’ve worked in youth housing — this is to say, I have helped to raise children of all ages, but I am not a parent. So...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Tin Can (2020)

As the world faces a deadly plague, a front-lines parasitologist is imprisoned in a life-suspension chamber. To escape she must destroy the last of her kind. How would you react if you woke up inside a metallic pod, barely bigger than your body, tubes running in and out of your face, and at a loss of reasons as to why you’re there? Find out how a scientist working on a breaking discovery did in “Tin Can” which made its North American premiere at Fantasia’s International Film Festival.
Books & Literaturekuvo.org

Book Review: Freedom by Sebastian Junger

Freedom is an everchanging feature of our lives. Will you be pulled along by cultural changes and government reforms? Are you inclined to hang on to what you got? Or, will you nudge that rut by trying something new. If you received an early release from prison you no doubt have a near-peak experience of what it means to be free. Less awesome, you or your parent may be reluctant to retire from driving that old clunker despite failing eyesight–its your freedom! Materializing freedom may be needed to measure its extent and presence in your day. Author Junger takes a more abstract approach.
Lucas County, OHtoledo.com

Author Andrew Graff Joins TLCPL Book Group

Travel back in time, sail across the world—while never leaving your armchair with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library Fiction Book Group. The September Book Group is thrilled to welcome Author Andrew Graff to discuss his book, Raft of Stars. (W) Sept 1 | 6:30 p.m. About the book:. An...
MLBdbrl.org

Brianna’s Books: August Favorites 2021

So you know I always write about books that are coming out this month right? Well, publishers like to be ahead of things, so if you’re grumpy about my autumn books and 9/11 pick, blame the publishers! Just kidding, you don’t actually have to blame anyone, just enjoy being extra prepared with your new book options!
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Ian Mond Reviews The Good Neighbours by Nina Allan

The Good Neighbours , Nina Allan (Quercus 978-1529405170, £16.99, 304pp, hc) June 2021. I remember exactly where I was when I fell in love with Nina Allan’s fiction. I was eating lunch in the work cafeteria, finishing the final story in her first book, The Silver Wind. I recall being in awe of the collection’s bold sense of experimentation, a time-travel narrative told through five interlocking stories that subverted the typical paradox-related clichés by being a profound meditation on the nature of time and identity. This was 2012, so my copy of The Silver Wind was the original version published by Eibonvale Press. Titan Books would later reissue the collection in 2019 with a new novella and additional material, but I never picked it up, so wedded was I to that earlier edition. As I’ve continued to read more of Allan’s work, including her terrific novels (The Race, The Rift, The Dollmaker) and the perceptive book reviews she publishes on her blog “The Spider’s House”, I’ve come to appreciate not only how she interrogates genre tropes – the dystopian, the secondary world, the gothic romance – but the way she plays with structure and form to dissolve the artificial boundary between literary and speculative fiction. That unwillingness to settle on one genre or mode of story-telling is evident in Allan’s latest novel, The Good Neighbours; it’s both a cracking mystery with all the propulsive energy of a true-crime podcast and a fascinating exploration of mental illness and Celtic myth with a hint of the otherworldly.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Paul Di Filippo Reviews Reclaimed by Madeleine Roux

Not many tropes derive their name from one specific seminal work of art. And yet such a thing did happen with the 1932 Karloff spookfest, The Old Dark House. Over the decades, the movie gradually lent its name to a whole genre or iconography, whose lineaments are now so familiar that their invocation often results in cliché. But mashing up “The Old Dark House” motif with science fiction, as Madeleine Roux has done in her latest novel, has an invigorating and reviving effect on what might have otherwise been an over-familiar tale. It’s a swift, entertaining read with one somewhat bothersome and all-too-common world-building flaw that I will mention later.
Books & Literaturefuncheap.com

“Little Neon” Green Apple Books Author Talk

Join us on Monday, August 9th at 6pm PT when Claire Luchette joins us to discuss her debut novel, Agatha of Little Neon, with Helen Ellis on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_a1ZP3ZfGTBO12osWiJnR7Q. Praise for Agatha of Little Neon. “Full of small devotions, pith and vigor, and a bounty of tender feeling for a...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Anadellia (short film) (2017)

Hey kids! More short films! Today we have ANADELLIA, based on a story by Dave Paul & Alec Palumbo, written by Alec Palumbo & Brian Andrews, and directed by Brian Andrews. The film opens with a newsprint montage of a mass murder in the suburbs of New Jersey in 1952. Four people dead, a man convicted and institutionalized for the crime. That’s all we get, except the house in which this horrorshow happened is located on Anadellia Avenue.
Books & Literaturecoronadonewsca.com

August Authors At Bay Books

Bay Books will be hosting local author book signings on Sundays in August from 12 to 2 p.m. Scheduled authors to appear are: Cynthia Kosciuczyk of “Weaving Life” on Aug. 1; James Goldsborough of “Blood and Oranges” on Aug. 8; Dave “Bio” Baranek of “Tomcat Rio,” “TOPGUN Days,” and “Before TOPGUN Days” on Aug. 15; None on Aug. 22; Lindsey Salatka of “Fish Heads and Duck Skin” on Aug. 29.
Books & LiteratureDurango Herald

Local author Curt Melliger releases new book

Ozark Mountain Publishing announced the release of “Where the Weeds Grow” by Colorado author Curt Melliger. “Where the Weeds Grow” is a selection of Melliger’s essays about subjects ranging from the simplest of all to the most sublime, from the wonders of water, rock and moonlight to the miracle of existence, the mystery of death and the possibility of returning to heaven early.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins Review – Don’t Blink!

Simply put, Doctor Who is a British institution. It is by far the longest running sci-fi TV show in the world, and shows no sign of stopping. Speculation is currently rife around who will replace Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall at the helm for the next era of the series.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Librarian-turned-author teaches metaphor in new book

Sarah Kostin, former children’s librarian at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs, recently released her first book, “You Are the Blue Sky: Understanding Who You Are Beyond Your Thinking.”. Kostin will be signing copies of her book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Off the Beaten...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Enduring Appeal of Fictional Sisters: A Reading List

There’s something about literary sisters. Siblings offer a unique, complex, and compelling relationship for novelists to explore, so it’s no surprise that so many novels have sisters at their heart. From Jane Austen’s loveable Bennett sisters in Pride and Prejudice, and Louisa May Alcott’s unforgettable March sisters in Little Women, sisters have long been a source of rich literary inspiration. Whether they are written as children, adolescents, or adults, sisters offer an intriguing palette of emotions for novelists to bring tension, passion, and drama to their work. From sweet devotion and unconditional love, to envy, bitterness and fierce rivalry, there’s a lot to unpack!
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: The Boy Behind the Door (2020)

In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, Kevin (Ezra Dewey), when they are abducted on their way home from school. Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn. Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper may spell certain doom for Kevin. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive… or die trying.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)

In 18th-century France, the Chevalier de Fronsac and his Native American friend Mani are sent to the Gevaudan province at the king’s behest to investigate the killings of hundreds by a mysterious beast. REVIEW:. During the 1760’s, in the province of Gevaudan, France, a series of attacks and killings took...
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy