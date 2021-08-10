Book Review: The Ragged | Author Brett Schumacher

The Good Neighbours , Nina Allan (Quercus 978-1529405170, £16.99, 304pp, hc) June 2021. I remember exactly where I was when I fell in love with Nina Allan’s fiction. I was eating lunch in the work cafeteria, finishing the final story in her first book, The Silver Wind. I recall being in awe of the collection’s bold sense of experimentation, a time-travel narrative told through five interlocking stories that subverted the typical paradox-related clichés by being a profound meditation on the nature of time and identity. This was 2012, so my copy of The Silver Wind was the original version published by Eibonvale Press. Titan Books would later reissue the collection in 2019 with a new novella and additional material, but I never picked it up, so wedded was I to that earlier edition. As I’ve continued to read more of Allan’s work, including her terrific novels (The Race, The Rift, The Dollmaker) and the perceptive book reviews she publishes on her blog “The Spider’s House”, I’ve come to appreciate not only how she interrogates genre tropes – the dystopian, the secondary world, the gothic romance – but the way she plays with structure and form to dissolve the artificial boundary between literary and speculative fiction. That unwillingness to settle on one genre or mode of story-telling is evident in Allan’s latest novel, The Good Neighbours; it’s both a cracking mystery with all the propulsive energy of a true-crime podcast and a fascinating exploration of mental illness and Celtic myth with a hint of the otherworldly.