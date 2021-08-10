HIMSS21 tech news: patient intake mobile app, mobile care coordination

MARKHAM, Ontario (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The hotel business is not getting simpler any time soon, but independent hotels are still able to compete on a level playing field against properties with support from larger brands. Warren Dehan, President of Maestro, the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, says investing in new technology is often a challenge with operators trying to control margins in an economy that just began to rebound. Fortunately, many of the capabilities that would aid independent hotels are already baked directly into the hotel’s PMS.