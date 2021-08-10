HIMSS21 tech news: patient intake mobile app, mobile care coordination
Vecna Technologies, a vendor of health IT focused on patient intake, clinical surveillance and telepresence robotics, has launched the Vecna HealthPass Mobile App. HealthPass is an extension of the company's digital patient intake portfolio, which is deployed in more than 2,000 health systems. The app empowers patients with a convenient, contactless experience to safely pre-register and check in for appointments, the company said. The intake process is streamlined for staff and revenue cycle management is enhanced with mobile bill pay, it added.www.healthcareitnews.com
