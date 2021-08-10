Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

HIMSS21 tech news: patient intake mobile app, mobile care coordination

By Bill Siwicki
Healthcare IT News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVecna Technologies, a vendor of health IT focused on patient intake, clinical surveillance and telepresence robotics, has launched the Vecna HealthPass Mobile App. HealthPass is an extension of the company's digital patient intake portfolio, which is deployed in more than 2,000 health systems. The app empowers patients with a convenient, contactless experience to safely pre-register and check in for appointments, the company said. The intake process is streamlined for staff and revenue cycle management is enhanced with mobile bill pay, it added.

www.healthcareitnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Tech#Himss#Patient Experience#Vecna Technologies#Healthpass#Patient Intake Platform#Allm#Ekg#Ems#Mhealth#Himss Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAugusta Free Press

White label mobile app vs. custom app development

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As a business owner, you must be aware of how important it is to stay in the game by adapting to modern technological leaps. Whenever an organization’s stakeholders are thinking to convert a new business idea into a software system or app, they may be faced with the decision of choosing between a white label app and a custom solution.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Health Information Exchanges Are Shifting Responsibility for Care Coordination From Patient to Provider

HIE event notification shows promise in solving healthcare challenges. — Primary care physicians recognize the need for better coordination and welcome health information exchange (HIE) event notifications as a way to improve patient care, according to a new study from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Regenstrief Institute, IUPUI, and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai researchers.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

App Data Room Mobile Sales Enablement Platform

The developers of the App Data Room app had a vision for a productivity and business tool that would allow users to be productive no matter where they happened to be located. In today's business world where deals are happening around the clock, this is an absolute necessity. “App Data...
Cell Phoneswealthmanagement.com

FMG Suite Launches Mobile App

Advisors and their assistants using FMG Suite will now be able to more easily run marketing campaigns from their phones. FMG Suite has launched a new iOS and Android mobile app that allows users to locate and share content from the FMG Suite Content Library, pushing out mobile notifications to their clients about the latest news, according to an announcement made Tuesday. With its launch, FMG Suite is among the first marketing tech firms to launch a mobile app designed specifically for advisors and their marketing campaigns.
Agriculturelawnandlandscape.com

ICL introduces new mobile app

CHARLESTON, S.C. — ICL Specialty Fertilizers has introduced a new mobile app for its Peters line of water-soluble fertilizer. The Peters Product and Rate Finder App puts the full product line, suggested application rates, dealer locator, acid calculator and a “contact a specialist” function right at your fingertips. “At ICL,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheSpoon

Fee Caps, Mobile Apps, and More Recent Restaurant Tech News

This is the web version of our newsletter. Sign up today to get updates on the rapidly changing nature of the food tech industry. Here at The Spoon, we’re up to our elbows in prep-work for the upcoming Restaurant Tech Summit, which is right around the corner (August 17). The daylong virtual event will feature restaurant owners and managers, restaurant tech companies, investors, and many others sharing their thoughts on the digitization of the restaurant biz.
Cell PhonesCSO

5 riskiest mobile apps

Unsanctioned software and applications running on corporate mobile devices is a security nightmare. These can range from meeting genuine business needs—commonly referred to as Shadow IT—such as efficient, remote communication with colleagues or corporate document management via downloadable messaging and file sharing apps, to using apps for non-work-related lifestyle or entertainment purposes such as socializing, fitness, gaming, and watching sports.
Healthsharp.com

Safe Patient Mobilization Class for New SCVMC Employees

This class, taught by physical therapy staff, covers safe patient mobilization techniques (repositioning, transfers, etc.) and a hands-on introduction to the use of lift equipment. Each participant will have the opportunity to practice techniques being taught. The class is mandatory for all newly hired patient care employees and is also...
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

LegalShield Introduces Enhanced Mobile App

LegalShield on Friday (Aug. 6) rolled out a new mobile app experience that helps people more easily obtain legal advice for personal and business issues through the company’s network of experts. LegalShield mobile app users can schedule consultations with network lawyers who are experts in estate planning, traffic and employment,...
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

With Maestro PMS, No Mobile App Download is Required for Independent Hotels Wanting Mobile Interactions with Guests

MARKHAM, Ontario (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The hotel business is not getting simpler any time soon, but independent hotels are still able to compete on a level playing field against properties with support from larger brands. Warren Dehan, President of Maestro, the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, says investing in new technology is often a challenge with operators trying to control margins in an economy that just began to rebound. Fortunately, many of the capabilities that would aid independent hotels are already baked directly into the hotel’s PMS.
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

Intermountain CIO: 'IT has never been more relevant' than during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS – The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of technology innovation, much of it aimed at delivering more seamless patient care. And, healthcare leaders said at the HIMSS21 CIO Summit here on Monday, understanding and operationalizing these emerging tools are key to staying nimble and efficient amidst an ever-changing industry.
Technologyb3cnewswire.com

AOK Baden-Württemberg Initiates Innovative Training for the Elderly with Therapeutic Gaming Solution memore® in Care Facilities

Prevention in elderly care through computer-based, therapeutic training programs:. Playing with memoreCare leads to a strengthening of mental performance, stance and gait safety as well as motoric skills, endurance and coordination. By the end of 2021, the therapeutic video games will be used in 50 in-patient care facilities in Baden-Württemberg.
InternetShawano Leader

Email Marketing For Mobile Apps-Ways to do it Effectively

Many business owners believe that email marketing does not work; however, that’s a misconception. By neglecting email marketing, they are missing out on a tremendous market opportunity. If people are not getting results from email marketing, it is definitely because they aren’t doing it effectively. Before you start, you must...
Educationcwi.edu

CWI Releases New Mobile App

College of Western Idaho (CWI) is excited to announce the release of a new mobile app with updated features including optimized Blackboard performance. Put CWI in your pocket – use the app to help you navigate campus locations, view your schedule, receive important notifications from the College, and learn about news and events on campus. A highlight of the new app is its ability to better serve students and faculty with improved functionality with Blackboard, creating a better mobile experience.
HealthHealthcare IT News

How patient portals can be improved with better tailored content

There has been an industry shift to digital and its power to help patients, prompting UPMC to continually enhance the digital experience, including through its MyUPMC Patient Portal and accompanying app. Pregnancy is a particular time when patients are interested in frequent health updates, and by incorporating a scalable digital...
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Banner Health uses analytics to streamline nursing documentation

Nursing documentation is often cited as a factor for nursing burnout, and many organizations are rethinking the approach to the old philosophy of "If it's not documented, it didn't happen." Banner Health has embraced a new philosophy of getting their nurses back to the essentials of documentation, leveraging an array...
Healthaithority.com

1upHealth Announces Free Baseline Testing for Health Plans to Determine if Their Patient Access Fhir® API Is Successfully Connecting as Required by CMS

Service Is Part of 1uphealth’s “Ask the Fhir Experts” Initiative to Expedite Healthcare’s Transformation to the Fhir Standard. 1upHealth, a trusted FHIR platform for health data interoperability, announced that it is offering health plans free baseline testing to determine if their Patient Access application programming interface (API) is connecting to third-party developers as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Rule.
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

COVID-19 offers lessons for a better public health data infrastructure

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the gaps in the U.S. public health infrastructure and the inconsistencies in data received by state and local health departments. These deficiencies have resulted in an over-reliance on faxes and the submission of missing data, which has slowed the ability of public health officials to identify hotspots and inform reopening decisions.
ElectronicsHealthcare IT News

Pushing the frontiers of interoperability

The delivery of health and care services is undergoing a revolution. Medical devices, wearables, and remote monitoring technologies are being widely implemented, with the support of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. By gathering critical data in real-time, connected devices can enable healthcare organisations to have a precise...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Vecna Technologies Launches HealthPass Mobile App For Patient Self Check-In At HIMSS21 Conference

New mobile app strengthens Vecna’s suite of digital intake solutions that enable patients to pre-register and check-in for appointments from any device. Vecna Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on patient intake, clinical surveillance and telepresence robotics, announced the launch of the Vecna HealthPass Mobile App at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vecna will showcase HealthPass at Caesars Forum Booth #437-24 in the HIMSS Consumerism and Patient Engagement Pavilion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy