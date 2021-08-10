Why Amazon retail keeps pulling ahead, BNPL vs. credit cards, and malls' shock revival
EMarketer · Why Amazon Retail Keeps Pulling Ahead, BNPL vs. Credit Cards and Malls' Shock Revival | Aug 10, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss Amazon's Q2 performance of its retail business, some takeaways from its Prime offering, and where it stands on its physical stores strategy. We then talk about capitalizing on the subscription box trend, how buy-now-pay-later users are different from credit card users, and if malls really are within striking distance of 2019 traffic levels. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer director of forecasting at Insider Intelligence Cindy Liu.www.emarketer.com
Comments / 0