Why Amazon retail keeps pulling ahead, BNPL vs. credit cards, and malls' shock revival

As a direct result of 2020’s global commotion, businesses were uprooted, organizations succumbed to forced digital transformations and ecommerce accelerated at record pace. The changes for businesses caused a “Gold Rush” type effect as Amazon became a mecca for small businesses seeking a chance to survive during a global pandemic. Sellers rapidly joined the online retailer's marketplace to sell and move products, and their success served as a catalyst for others to follow suit. In fact, from January to March 2021, an additional 280,000 sellers joined the 1.9 million who were already actively selling on the marketplace — and it’s estimated that an additional 1.2 million will join by the end of 2021.