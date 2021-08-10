Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Ex-Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz joins Pitt staff as volunteer assistant

By Jerry DiPaola
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330Mm8_0bNW5Ymr00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Former Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz at Pitt practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex.

Eric Kasperowicz will be coaching football at a familiar place this fall after all.

The former Pine-Richland head coach was named a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt on Tuesday.

“Pitt man, Pitt grad. We’re happy to have him on the staff,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Great, great addition. Obviously, a super coach and an even better person.”

Kasperowicz was let go from Pine-Richland in April despite leading the Rams to WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles five months earlier.

His firing came amidst allegations of possible hazing or bullying associated with the team along with issues with program management and institutional control.

He filed a lawsuit for defamation of character against Pine-Richland School District and several district officials for comments school officials made in the wake of his dismissal.

Kasperowicz, a North Hills teacher, spent eight years at Pine-Richland, guiding the Rams to four WPIAL championships and two state titles.

After passing for nearly 7,000 yards during his North Hills career, Kasperowicz played three seasons at Pitt (1995-97), starting at outside linebacker for two years.

Narduzzi also announced former Pittsburgh Steeler Kraig Urbik has joined the Panthers a volunteer assistant. Urbik was a Pine-Richland assistant coach for Kasperowicz. He was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2009 out of Wisconsin and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL.

Kasperowicz and Urbik will not have on-field duties but will be tasked with film study and analytics.

Tags: Pine-Richland

Comments / 2

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
North Hills, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#American Football#Wpial#Piaa Class#Pittsburgh Steeler#Panthers#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website. Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that initial reports indicate homes collapsed during the quake and there may...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 2

Community Policy