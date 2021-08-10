Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Belarus Olympic Committee calls U.S. sanctions 'absurd'

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJarC_0bNW4xch00

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Belarusian Olympic Committee (BOC) on Tuesday dismissed U.S. sanctions, imposed against it for alleged facilitation of money laundering and evasion of existing sanctions, as baseless and absurd.

Washington on Monday slapped new sanctions on several Belarusian individuals and entities, including its Olympic committee, with the aim of punishing hardline president Alexander Lukashenko. read more

During the Tokyo Olympics, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight home after being taken to the airport against her wishes by Belarusian officials. She has since sought asylum in Poland.

In a statement, the BOC said it would be "grateful to our American 'partners' if they could come up with proof" of corruption and other alleged wrongdoing.

"They do not take into account the fact that that the activity of the BOC is scrupulously audited by the International Olympic Committee and is in compliance," it added.

It accused Washington of acting out of political motives, and said that, if the IOC was not involved, such action "looks totally absurd":

"We see the decision as absolutely baseless. It causes only perplexity and pity."

The BOC has said coaches withdrew Tsimanouskaya from the Olympics on doctors' advice about her emotional and psychological state. Tsimanouskaya said she was not political, and had been pulled out from "high up" after criticising the team's coaches. read more

Lukashenko said on Monday that she had defected only because she had been manipulated by outside forces.

Western governments have sought to put pressure on Lukashenko, who is accused of rigging elections in August 2020 and of imprisoning or driving out all significant opposition leaders to prolong his now 27 years in power. He says he won the vote fairly, and that others were calling for a coup.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Belarus Olympic Committee#Boc#Belarusian#American#Ioc#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

TV station apologizes for 'inexcusable' photos on Olympic broadcast

A South Korean TV station issued an apology for its "inexcusable" use of offensive photos and captions during the Olympic opening ceremony broadcast Friday. CNN reports MBC paired the introduction of each nation with sometimes odd, sometimes flat-out distasteful imagery. When Ukraine's athletes entered the Tokyo Olympic stadium, MBC showed a photo of Chernobyl, while Syria was described as a country with "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." Italy got a photo of pizza, Norway a photo of salmon and Romania an image of the fictional character Dracula.
SportsAOL Corp

IOC under pressure after Iranian gold medalist accused of being member of U.S.-designated terrorist group

The International Olympic Committee is facing outcry after it allowed an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to compete and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Javad Foroughi secured the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol on Saturday, the first and only medal so far for Iran in Tokyo. In the days since, international critics, including some from Iran, have accused Foroughi, 41, of being a member of IRGC, a powerful ideological Iranian military branch that answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

250 M1 Abrams Headed to Russia’s Doorstep

In a recent tweet, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland would acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3, currently the most advanced version of the venerable M1 Abrams in production. Błaszczak minced no words when describing the usefulness of the Abrams platform, stating that the “Abrams will be stationed in eastern Poland. This is the best way to strengthen our defense potential.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Russia disconnects from global internet in tests: Move sparks fears Putin will strengthen his grip on free speech in the country's cyberspace

Russia disconnected itself from the global internet during tests in June and July amid fears Vladimir Putin will crackdown further on free speech, it has been revealed. The country adopted legislation, known as the 'sovereign internet' law, in late 2019 that seeks to shield the country from being cut off from foreign infrastructure.
ChinaPosted by
The Independent

‘More bark than bite’: How China’s reprimand over Taiwan falls on deaf ears in Lithuania

China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania on Tuesday over the Baltic nation’s move to allow Taiwan to open a diplomatic outpost in Vilnius. “The decision brazenly violates the spirit of the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania and severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.“The Chinese government expresses its categorical opposition to this move,” it added, saying that Beijing has called back its ambassador, Shen Zhifei, and asked the Lithuanian government to recall its ambassador to China, Diana Mickeviciene.Ms Mickeviciene had already been in Lithuania for some time...

Comments / 4

Community Policy