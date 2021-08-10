Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Tony Speller

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSVP, Technical Operations and Engineering at Comcast Cable Communications, LLC. Comcast has announced the appointment of Tony Speller as its new Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and Engineering at its Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Mr. Speller will lead the Division’s technical operations efforts, including overseeing Comcast’s advanced network that spans 17 states. Comcast’s Central Division is home to approximately 27,000 employees located across the Midwest and Southeastern United States.

